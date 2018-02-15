FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 6:50 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 2.84 pct y/y in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation
            eased in January for the second straight month from
an eight-month high touched in November, as food and fuel prices
rose at a slower pace, government data showed on Thursday.
    Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.84
percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.58 percent
rise in December.
    
   
--------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX           (WEIGHT)   Jan      Dec      Pct Change
                                                      (m/m)
    PRIMARY ARTICLES       22.62   129.7    131.7     -1.5
    FUEL AND POWER         13.15    96.9     96.5     +0.4    
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS  64.23   114.7    114.0     +0.6   
------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
