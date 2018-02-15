TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 2.84 pct y/y in Jan

Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation eased in January for the second straight month from an eight-month high touched in November, as food and fuel prices rose at a slower pace, government data showed on Thursday. Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.84 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.58 percent rise in December. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) Jan Dec Pct Change (m/m) PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 129.7 131.7 -1.5 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 96.9 96.5 +0.4 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 114.7 114.0 +0.6 ------------------------------------------------------------ SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)