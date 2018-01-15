FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 3.58 y/y in Dec
#Domestic News
January 15, 2018 / 7:02 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 3.58 y/y in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation
            eased in December compared with the previous month
as prices of some food articles including vegetables softened,
government data showed on Monday.
    Annual wholesale price inflation last month was at 3.58
percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.93 percent
rise in November.             
--------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX           (WEIGHT)   Dec     Nov   Pct Change
                                                      (m/m)
    PRIMARY ARTICLES       22.62   131.7   135.6      -2.9
    FUEL AND POWER         13.15    96.5    95.0      +1.6
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS  64.23   114.0   113.9      +0.1
------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

 (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

