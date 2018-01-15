TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 3.58 y/y in Dec

Jan 15 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation eased in December compared with the previous month as prices of some food articles including vegetables softened, government data showed on Monday. Annual wholesale price inflation last month was at 3.58 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.93 percent rise in November. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) Dec Nov Pct Change (m/m) PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 131.7 135.6 -2.9 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 96.5 95.0 +1.6 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 114.0 113.9 +0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------ SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)