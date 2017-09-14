TABLE-India's WPI inflation hits four-month high in August

Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price inflation rose to 3.24 percent from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, data showed. The rise compares with a 3.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88 percent rise in July. Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday. ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) August July Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 134.9 132.4 +1.9 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 89.2 88.4 +0.9 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 112.9 112.7 +0.2 -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)