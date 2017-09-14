FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
September 14, 2017 / 7:08 AM / in a month

TABLE-India's WPI inflation hits four-month high in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price inflation             rose to
3.24 percent from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher
prices of food and fuel products, data showed.
    The rise compares with a 3.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88 percent rise in July.
    Wholesale food prices              in August rose 4.41 percent on year,
compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier, government data showed on
Thursday.
     -------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX             (WEIGHT)   August  July  Pct Change
    PRIMARY ARTICLES        22.62    134.9  132.4    +1.9  
    FUEL AND POWER          13.15      89.2  88.4    +0.9   
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS   64.23    112.9  112.7    +0.2   
--------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

