TABLE-India's WPI inflation touches 6-month high in October
November 14, 2017 / 7:00 AM

TABLE-India's WPI inflation touches 6-month high in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price
inflation             picked up in October to a six-month high,
driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products,
government data showed on Tuesday.
    India's annual wholesale price inflation last month
increased to 3.59 percent from a provisional 2.60 percent in
September.                 
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX           (WEIGHT)   Oct    Sept   Pct Change(m/m)
    PRIMARY ARTICLES       22.62   133.4  130.8  +2.0
    FUEL AND POWER         13.15    93.5   90.7  +3.1
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS  64.23   113.7  113.4  +0.3
------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry 

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

