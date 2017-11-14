TABLE-India's WPI inflation touches 6-month high in October

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation picked up in October to a six-month high, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Tuesday. India's annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to 3.59 percent from a provisional 2.60 percent in September. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) Oct Sept Pct Change(m/m) PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 133.4 130.8 +2.0 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 93.5 90.7 +3.1 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 113.7 113.4 +0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------ SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)