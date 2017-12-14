TABLE-India's WPI inflation touches 8-month high of 3.93 pct in Nov

Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in November to an eight-month high, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday. Annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to 3.93 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.59 percent rise in October. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) Nov Oct Pct Change(m/m) PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 135.6 133.4 +1.6 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 95.0 93.5 +1.6 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 113.9 113.7 +0.2 ------------------------------------------------------------ SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)