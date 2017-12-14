FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's WPI inflation touches 8-month high of 3.93 pct in Nov
December 14, 2017

TABLE-India's WPI inflation touches 8-month high of 3.93 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation
            accelerated in November to an eight-month high,
driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products,
government data showed on Thursday.
    Annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to
3.93 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.59
percent rise in October.             
--------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX           (WEIGHT)   Nov      Oct  Pct Change(m/m)
    PRIMARY ARTICLES       22.62   135.6    133.4  +1.6 
    FUEL AND POWER         13.15    95.0     93.5  +1.6
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS  64.23   113.9    113.7  +0.2 
------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry    

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
