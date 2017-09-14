WPI inflation hits four-month high in August

A vendor works at his stall as he waits for customers at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai, India, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 3.24 percent from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, data showed.

The rise compares with a 3.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88 percent rise in July.

Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday.