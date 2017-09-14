FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPI inflation hits four-month high in August
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#INWire
September 14, 2017 / 9:59 AM / in a month

WPI inflation hits four-month high in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vendor works at his stall as he waits for customers at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai, India, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 3.24 percent from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, data showed.

The rise compares with a 3.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88 percent rise in July.

Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.