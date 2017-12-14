FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WPI inflation touches 8-month high of 3.93 percent in November
December 14, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 2 days ago

WPI inflation touches 8-month high of 3.93 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in November to an eight-month high, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday.

Fruit vendors wait for customers at a market in Mumbai, India, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to 3.93 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.59 percent rise in October.

The rise compares with a 3.78 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in November rose 4.10 percent year-on-year, compared with a 3.23 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

