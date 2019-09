A labourer pulls a handcart loaded with sacks of lentils at a grain market in Ahmedabad, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation in August was 1.08%, government data showed on Monday, remaining unchanged from the previous month.

Last month, the annual wholesale price inflation was largely in line with a forecast of 1.04% by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in August rose 5.75% year-on-year, compared with a 4.54% rise a month earlier.