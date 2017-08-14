FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's July retail inflation picks up to 2.36 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 14, 2017 / 12:08 PM / in 2 months

India's July retail inflation picks up to 2.36 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India’s annual consumer price inflation picked up to 2.36 percent in July after easing for three straight months, as a decline in food prices slowed sharply, government data showed on Monday.

The rise was faster than the 1.87 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Inflation was 1.54 percent in June - the slowest pace since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on combined data for rural and urban consumers. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.