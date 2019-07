Vendors wait for customers at their respective shops at a retail market in Kolkata, India, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was seen between 4.09% and 4.11% in June, below 4.25% seen in May, according to two analysts who estimated it from the inflation figures released on Friday.

The retail inflation rate hit an eight-month high in June on higher food prices, but stayed below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4% for an eleventh straight month.