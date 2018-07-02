FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's infrastructure output grows 3.6 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 3.6 percent in May from a year ago, government data showed on Monday.

Construction workers are pictured on a crane at a construction site in Mumbai, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 4.6 percent year-on-year growth in April.

During April-May, the annual output growth was 4.1 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Tony Tharakan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon

