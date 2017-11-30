India's infrastructure output grows 4.7 percent in October: government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 4.7 percent in October from a year ago, driven by higher refinery production, government data showed on Thursday.

Labourers work at the construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 4.7 percent year-on-year growth in September.

During April-October, the annual output growth was 3.5 percent, data showed.

Indian refiners processed a record 5.2 million barrels per day of oil in October to meet rising fuel demand, government data showed earlier this month.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.