FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's infrastructure output grows 4.7 percent in October: government
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 30, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

India's infrastructure output grows 4.7 percent in October: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 4.7 percent in October from a year ago, driven by higher refinery production, government data showed on Thursday.

Labourers work at the construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 4.7 percent year-on-year growth in September.

During April-October, the annual output growth was 3.5 percent, data showed.

Indian refiners processed a record 5.2 million barrels per day of oil in October to meet rising fuel demand, government data showed earlier this month.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.