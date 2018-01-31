India's infrastructure output grows 4 percent in December

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 4.0 percent in December from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday.

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 7.4 percent year-on-year growth in November.

During April-December, the annual output growth was 4.0 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.