India's infrastructure output grows 4.9 percent in August: government

Labourers work at the construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew at its fastest pace in five months in August, driven by higher coal and electricity production, government data showed on Tuesday.

The output grew 4.9 percent in August compared with a revised 2.6 percent year-on-year growth in July.

During April-August, the annual output growth was 3.0 percent, data showed.

Eight infrastructure sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, electricity, steel, cement, and fertiliser, accounting for about 40 percent weight in index of industrial production.

Electricity production grew 10.3 percent in August from a year ago, while coal output grew 15.3 percent.