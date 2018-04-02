FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

India's infrastructure output grows 5.3 percent in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 5.3 percent in February from a year ago, government data showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker watches as a loader unloads coal at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 6.1 percent year-on-year growth in January.

During April-February, the annual output growth was 4.3 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon
