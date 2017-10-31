FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's infrastructure output grows 5.2 percent in September
October 31, 2017

India's infrastructure output grows 5.2 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output in September grew 5.2 percent from a year ago, driven by higher production of coal and refinery products, government data showed on Tuesday.

A man works on a construction site of a residential building in Mumbai, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 4.4 percent year-on-year growth in August.

During April-September, the annual output growth was 3.3 percent, data showed.

Coal production grew 10.6 percent in September from a year ago, while refinery products output grew 8.1 percent.

India’s eight infrastructure sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, electricity, steel, cement, and fertiliser, accounting for about 40 percent weight in the index of industrial production.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
