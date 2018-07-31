India's June infrastructure output growth hits seven-month high of 6.7 percent

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 6.7 percent in June from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday, its fastest pace in seven months.

Labourers work at a construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, India July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.3 percent year-on-year growth in May.

During April-June, the annual output growth was 5.2 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.