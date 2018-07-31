FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's June infrastructure output growth hits seven-month high of 6.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 6.7 percent in June from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday, its fastest pace in seven months.

Labourers work at a construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, India July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.3 percent year-on-year growth in May.

During April-June, the annual output growth was 5.2 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

