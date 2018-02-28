FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 11:43 AM / a day ago

Infrastructure output grows 6.7 percent in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure output grew 6.7 percent in January from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday.

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.2 percent year-on-year growth in December.

During April-January, the annual output growth was 4.3 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

