FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE A LOOK-India's top private sector insurers gear up for corporate earnings recovery
Sections
Featured
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Exclusive
Health
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Markets Weekahead
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 24, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a day ago

TAKE A LOOK-India's top private sector insurers gear up for corporate earnings recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India’s top private sector life insurers are betting on the financial sector, commodity stocks and the country’s push to improve its infrastructure to boost their investments as they expect growth in corporate earnings.

Here are the interviews with the chief investment officers of four life insurers in India, who together manage more than $52 billion of assets in debt and equity.

>India’s HDFC Life looks to raise exposure to infrastructure stocks >India’s SBI Life bets on metals, oil and gas for investment growth >Aviva India turns to state-run banks on recapitalisation plan boost >ICICI Pru Life turns to IT, pharma after risky telecom bet payoff (Compiled by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.