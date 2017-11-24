TAKE A LOOK-India's top private sector insurers gear up for corporate earnings recovery

India’s top private sector life insurers are betting on the financial sector, commodity stocks and the country’s push to improve its infrastructure to boost their investments as they expect growth in corporate earnings.

Here are the interviews with the chief investment officers of four life insurers in India, who together manage more than $52 billion of assets in debt and equity.

>India’s HDFC Life looks to raise exposure to infrastructure stocks >India’s SBI Life bets on metals, oil and gas for investment growth >Aviva India turns to state-run banks on recapitalisation plan boost >ICICI Pru Life turns to IT, pharma after risky telecom bet payoff (Compiled by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy)