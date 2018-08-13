IOC chairman says U.S. sanctions on Iran pose no threat to Chennai refinery expansion

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp’s plans to expand its Chennai refinery are not likely to be threatened by the impending U.S. sanctions against Iran, Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

IOC wants to continue buying oil from Iran due to better terms and is also interested in getting into a long-term deal to buy U.S. oil, Singh said.

He said the current sharp fall in the rupee poses challenges and could push up retail fuel prices.

The rupee hit a record low of 69.86 per dollar earlier in the session.