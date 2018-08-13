FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 13, 2018 / 10:14 AM / in 2 hours

IOC chairman says U.S. sanctions on Iran pose no threat to Chennai refinery expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp’s plans to expand its Chennai refinery are not likely to be threatened by the impending U.S. sanctions against Iran, Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

IOC wants to continue buying oil from Iran due to better terms and is also interested in getting into a long-term deal to buy U.S. oil, Singh said.

He said the current sharp fall in the rupee poses challenges and could push up retail fuel prices.

The rupee hit a record low of 69.86 per dollar earlier in the session.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.