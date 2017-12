NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp has shut the fluidised catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its Paradip refinery, a company spokesman said. FCCU was shut after a fire broke out at a nearby facility at about 1100 hours local time. The east coast refinery has a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Indian Oil is seen on the shirt of an employee at a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo