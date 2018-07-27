Indian Oil shuts 40,000-bpd crude unit at Haldia plant after small fire - company source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, has shut a 40,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit at its 150,000-bpd Haldia refinery on the east coast after a minor fire, a company source said on Friday.

A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The crude unit has been isolated and is expected to resume operation from Saturday, the source said, adding that the remaining units at the plant were operating normally.

The fire took place on Thursday evening, IOC said in a statement.

“The incident took place due to auto-ignition of leaked product. It was quickly brought under control and extinguished,” the company said, without elaborating if the unit was shut.

“There was no injury or casualty,” it added.