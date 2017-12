BHUBANESWAR, India, Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* Indian Oil Corp’s fluidised catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its Paradip refinery in the east coast will resume full operations from tonight or tomorrow, refinery executive director G.S. Singh said

* India’s top refiner, IOC had shut the FCCU at its 300,000- barrels-per-day Paradip refinery on Tuesday after a fire at a nearby facility. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)