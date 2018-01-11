FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's IOC buys U.S. Light Louisiana Sweet oil via tender
Sections
Featured
TCS hopeful of insurance business rebound
Company Results
TCS hopeful of insurance business rebound
Indian retail inflation likely hit a 17-month high in December
Reuters poll
Indian retail inflation likely hit a 17-month high in December
South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading
Virtual currency
South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 11, 2018 / 4:45 PM / in 34 minutes

India's IOC buys U.S. Light Louisiana Sweet oil via tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp has bought 2 million barrels of U.S. Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude via a tender for April delivery, its head of finance A. K. Sharma said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Indian Oil is seen on the shirt of an employee at a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

This is the first purchase of LLS crude by an Indian refiner.

IOC has purchased the sweet oil from trader Trafigura, he said.

IOC will import the cargo at the eastern port of Paradip.

IOC will process the crude at its Mathura and Barauni refineries, he said.

This is the third purchase of the U.S. oil by IOC, Sharma said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.