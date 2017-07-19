FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Indian government refiners to buy less Iran oil in 2017/18: oil minister
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 19, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 22 days ago

Indian government refiners to buy less Iran oil in 2017/18: oil minister

1 Min Read

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, June 12, 2015.Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's state refiners plan to buy less Iranian oil in 2017/18 compared with the last fiscal year, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Iran has offered a credit period of 60 days for oil purchases in the current fiscal year, Pradhan told lawmakers in a written response. In 2016/17, Iran had offered 90 days credit period.

The minister said state oil refiners import oil as per commercial and operational consideration. He did not elaborate further.

India's state refiners have cut oil import plans from Iran by a quarter in the year to March 2018, sources earlier told Reuters.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.