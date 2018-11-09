Money News
November 9, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

India examining details of exemptions on buying Iranian oil

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is examining the details of exemptions given to the country by the United States that will allow it to continue to buy Iranian crude oil, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The United States on Monday re-imposed sanctions against Iran’s oil exports to punish Tehran for its involvement in several Middle Eastern conflicts. India is one of its biggest customers.

“We appreciate the U.S. government has taken into account our need for energy security,” said Raveesh Kumar. “India is a major importer of crude from Iran and it is very important for our energy security requirement.”

Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

