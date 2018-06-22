FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

India looks to revive rupee payment mechanism for Iran oil imports: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is looking to revive a rupee trade mechanism to settle part of its oil payments to Iran, fearing channels to pay Tehran might choke under pressure from U.S. sanctions, a government source said on Friday.

A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata, in this November 27, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

President Donald Trump said in early May that the United States would walk away from an international nuclear deal with Iran and impose renewed U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran.

Some sanctions take effect after a 90-day “wind-down” period ending on Aug. 6, and the rest, notably affecting the petroleum sector, after a 180-day period ending on Nov. 4.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
