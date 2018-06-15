India stares at Iranian oil supply hit as state bank pulls out: refiner

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s oil imports from Iran will be affected from end-August as the State Bank of India has informed India’s refiners it will not handle oil deal payments from November, the finance head of Indian Oil Corp said on Friday.

A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata, in this November 27, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The Indian state-controlled bank’s decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran on May 8 and said he would reimpose sanctions within 180 days.

“(Oil) loading will be affected from end-August under the current mechanism unless a new payment route is established,” A.K. Sharma told Reuters.

Some sanctions take effect after a 90-day “wind-down” period ending on Aug. 6, and the rest, notably on the petroleum sector, after a 180-day “wind-down period” ending on Nov. 4.

Iran offers Indian refiners a 60-day credit period on oil sales, which means payment for cargoes loaded from end-August will be due in November.