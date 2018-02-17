Indian firms seek stake in Iran's South Azadegan field: Pradhan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that Indian companies seek a stake in Iran’s South Azadegan field.

Speaking alongside his Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh at a conference in New Delhi, Pradhan added that Indian firms would raise their oil purchases from Iran in 2018-19.

For his part, Zanganeh said Iran hoped to continue to export 2.1 to 2.2 million barrels per day beginning around April and to sell 500,000 bpd to India in the next fiscal year.