Annual output from India's top iron ore state to hold up despite shutdown - official

BHUBANESWAR/CHENNAI (Reuters) - Annual iron ore production volumes in India’s largest producing state are unlikely to be impacted by a shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a senior mines department official in Odisha told Reuters on Thursday.

Odisha, which accounts for over half of India’s iron ore production, produced 120 million tonnes during the 2019/2020 year to March, up slightly from 118 million tonnes the previous year, Umesh Chandra Jena, joint director of mines said.

“We expect to produce around 120 million tonnes in 2020/21 as well,” Jena said, adding that producers will make up volumes once production resumes.

However, analysts expect exports from India, the world’s fourth largest iron ore producer, to drop significantly as a result of lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, and production in 2020/21 to be lower than in 2019/20.

“I expect Odisha’s production to fall over 20% in FY 20-21 as the transfer of (mine) ownership following recently concluded auctions will take up to two months,” Atul Kulkarani, an analyst at the CRU Group told Reuters, adding that he expected India’s overall output to fall by more than 10%.

India has auctioned many iron ore mines as mining leases expired, with the process concluding in February. Some of the winning bidders paid more than twice the floor price set by the government amid aggressive bidding.

Kulkarani expects most mines in the state to restart production in two months and sees some miners who bid aggressively being priced out within two years.

The majority of the new leases were won by steelmakers such as JSW Steel Ltd, marking a significant change in ownership as pure play miners who have historically owned most mines in the state were outbid.

Jena said he expected delays due to the handovers to be shorter, adding they would already be underway if not for the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

“Some formal paper work has to be done and it cannot be done now,” Jena said, adding that the start of mining by new owners would be delayed by 15 days.