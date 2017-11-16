FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's mines ministry may recommend cut in iron ore export tax - sources
November 16, 2017

India's mines ministry may recommend cut in iron ore export tax - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India’s mines ministry may recommend reducing or scrapping of the 30 percent export tax on medium-grade iron ore due to a persisting surplus in the country, according to two sources and a document reviewed by Reuters.

Indian mining industry has for months lobbied for a cut in the export duty as the country is saddled with a surplus of around 149 million tonnes as on March 31 and a senior government official said the inventory is still hovering around that range. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Nidhi Verma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
