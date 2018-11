A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata, India, August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will continue to force three state-owned telecoms companies to purchase 30 percent of their equipment orders from state-run telecom equipment manufacturer ITI, the government said on Thursday.

The quota policy will apply to BSNL, MTNL and BBNL, the announcement said.