Money News
February 28, 2019 / 2:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal agrees to step down as chairman: source

1 Min Read

Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Jet Airways’ founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman of the airline’s board, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the cash-strapped Indian carrier inches closer to securing a rescue deal.

Eithad, which owns a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways, is however reticent to provide interim funding of about 7 billion rupees ($99 million) to Jet Airways, the source said. Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months. Lessors have grounded more than a dozen of its planes pending payment of dues.

($1 = 70.9280 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below