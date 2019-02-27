Top News
European agency says Pakistan airspace closed amid Kashmir tensions

PARIS (Reuters) - Pakistan has closed its airspace, a European air traffic control agency said on Wednesday, amid rising tensions and military activity between Pakistan and India.

Brussels-based Eurocontrol, which cordinates the airspace of 41 nations, told airlines in a bulletin that Pakistan’s airspace was closed “with immediate effect”.

Pakistani officials earlier said Pakistan had carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian jets, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan.

Tension has been elevated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police on Feb. 14.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kevin Liffey

