FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Company News
February 10, 2018 / 7:45 AM / a day ago

Two killed as militants attack Indian camp in Jammu and Kashmir state - police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SRINAGAR, India, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Militants stormed an Indian army camp early Saturday in the country’s northern Jammu and Kashmir state, killing at least two army officers and wounding seven people, a senior police official said.

The police officer, who asked not to be named, said three or four militants had launched the attack. At least two junior commissioned officers were killed, the officer said, and two women and two children - relatives of army personnel - were among seven injured in the fighting.

S.D. Singh Jamwal, the inspector general of police in Jammu, said that at about 4:55 am, a guard noticed suspicious movement before gunfire on his bunker.

As of noon, fighting was still ongoing, said Jamwal. The site was cordoned off and surrounded by police and army units called in as reinforcements.

“The fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn’t known,” he said. “They’ve been cornered in one of the family quarters.”

India accuses Pakistan of training and arming militants and helping them infiltrate across the Line of Control that divides the Kashmir region. Pakistan denies the allegations.

The South Asian neighbours have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part. (Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar; Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Lasseter and Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.