Pakistan rejects links to attack in Indian controlled Kashmir

Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Younis Khaliq

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Pakistan said a suicide bomber attack in Indian controlled Kashmir that killed at least 44 paramilitary police on Thursday was a “matter of grave concern,” but it rejected India blaming the attack on Pakistan.

“We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on its website early on Friday.

A suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on Thursday, killing 44 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the disputed region, raising tensions with Pakistan. [nL3N2094DP]