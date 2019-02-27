UK deeply concerned about rising tension between India and Pakistan: PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, London, Britain, February 27, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, urging restraint on both sides.

Pakistan carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, Pakistani officials said, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971.

“The UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently calls for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation,” May told parliament.

“We are in regular contact with both countries, urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability. We are working closely with international partners including through the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions.”