China says India move on Kashmir violates its territorial sovereignty

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it opposed India’s decision to revoke the special status of Kashmir, a disputed region sandwiched among India, Pakistan and China, because it undermined China’s territorial sovereignty.

In a move to tighten its grip on the Himalayan region, India dropped a constitutional provision that allowed the country’s only Muslim-majority region to make its own laws.

“India’s action is unacceptable and would not have any legal effect,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

China urged India to be cautious on border issues and to strictly abide by the agreements reached by both countries in order to avoid any actions that would further complicate boundary issues, Hua said.

The disputed region is divided between India, which rules the populous Kashmir Valley and the Hindu-dominated region around Jammu city, Pakistan, which controls a wedge of territory in the west, and China, which holds a thinly populated high-altitude area in the north.