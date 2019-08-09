Senior Chinese diplomat urges India and Pakistan to avoid unilateral actions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ East Asia Summit Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China is gravely concerned about situation in Kashmir, senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday, following a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Ministry said.

Wang added that China would continue to support Pakistan to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the ministry said in a statement.

China urged India and Pakistan to avoid unilateral actions, and seek a new path of peaceful coexistence, Wang said.