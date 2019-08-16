Some telephone connectivity in Kashmir to resume from Friday night, says official

A Kashmiri man looks out of his house during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Some telephone connections in Indian Kashmir will be restored from Friday night, including in the main city of Srinagar, the top state government official said, after a lengthy communications shutdown.

“You will find a lot of Srinagar functioning tomorrow morning,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said, in response to a question on restoring of landline telephones.

“Exchange by exchange they will be switching it on,” he said. “Over the weekend, you’ll have most of these lines functional.”

Phone and internet connections were suspended earlier this month just before the federal government revoked Kashmir’s special status to prevent protests.