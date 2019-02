A man crosses a road next to Indian Defence Ministry and Home Ministry buildings on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that it had no information about Pakistani allegations that Indian aircraft violated Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan’s military said that Indian military aircraft crossed the Line of Control frontier in the disputed Kashmir region and “released a payload” after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there were no casualties or damage.

“I have no information,” an Indian defence spokesman said.