Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates airline has cancelled all Pakistan and Afghanistan flights on Wednesday and Thursday due to the closure of both countries’ airspace, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air suspended all flights to and from Pakistan on Wednesday as well.