Pakistan summons Indian envoy over Kashmir incident: foreign office official

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan summoned India’s deputy head of mission to Islamabad on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan of involvement in a suicide attack that killed 44 policemen in Kashmir, a foreign office official said.

“We strongly rejected (India’s) baseless allegations,” the official said in a text message, adding that the deputy head of mission had been summoned because the High Commissioner had left Islamabad.