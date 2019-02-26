India says struck biggest Jaish camp in Pakistan, killed many militants

India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said its air strikes inside Pakistan on Tuesday killed a large number of militants from Jaish-e-Mohammad, the group that claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack on a Indian paramilitary convoy in the disputed Kashmir region earlier this month.

“In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

“In this operation, a very large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trainers, senior commanders, and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated,” Gokhale told a news conference. Fidayeen is a term used to describe Islamist militants engaged in suicide missions.

He didn’t give more details of the raid.