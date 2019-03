Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian legal restriction that bars non-residents from owning property in Jammu and Kashmir is “constitutionally vulnerable”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

Political leaders in Muslim-majority Kashmir, where Indian forces are battling an armed insurgency, have warned that any attempts to revise the constitutional provision, known as Article 35A, would trigger unrest.