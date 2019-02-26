Indian government confirms air strikes on militant camps inside Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian air force jets carried out air strikes on militant camps inside Pakistan on Tuesday, a government minister said, the first Indian comment on the raids.

“Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC (Line of Control) and Completely destroyed it,” minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s military said Indian military aircraft had crossed into its territory in the disputed Kashmir region and “released a payload” after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there were no casualties or damage.