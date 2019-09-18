Top News
September 18, 2019 / 2:47 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses permission for Modi to fly across its airspace

1 Min Read

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan refused a request from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace on a flight to Germany, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, as tensions between the two nations ran high over the disputed region of Kashmir.

“Keeping in view the situation in occupied Kashmir ... we have decided that we will not allow the Indian Prime Minister,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a video released by the foreign ministry.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below