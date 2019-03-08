Imran Khan says no militant groups will be allowed to operate on Pakistani soil

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said no militant group would be allowed to operate on Pakistani soil and carry out attacks abroad, days after his government began a crackdown against Islamist militant organisations.

“This government will not allow Pakistan’s land to be used for any kind of outside terrorism,” Khan said on Friday while addressing a public rally in southern Pakistan. “We will not allow any militant group to function in our country now.”

Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of a bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir by a militant group based in Pakistan.