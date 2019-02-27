Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges talks with India to end crisis, avoid miscalculation

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the opening ceremony for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/Pool/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for talks with India and hoped “better sense” would prevail to de-escalate the dispute with its nuclear-armed neighbour following air strikes by both sides.

“History tells us that wars are full of miscalculation. My question is that given the weapons we have can we afford miscalculation,” Khan said during a brief televised broadcast to the nation. “We should sit down and talk.”