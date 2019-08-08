Pakistan suspends train service to India as Kashmir dispute continues

A passenger from India gestures to her relatives as she leaves by Samjhauta Express train at the railway station in Lahore, Pakistan March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Thursday it would suspend a rail service linking it to India, as relations with its arch rival continue to sour over the contested Kashmir region.

“We have decided to shut down Samjhauta Express,” railways minister Sheikh Rasheed told a news conference on Thursday, in reference to the train running to India’s capital New Delhi from the Pakistani city of Lahore.

“As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express can’t operate”.